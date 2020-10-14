US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) Shares Sold by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,349 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USFD. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of US Foods by 4.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in US Foods by 18.2% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in US Foods by 142.9% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in US Foods by 34.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in US Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on USFD shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on US Foods from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. BTIG Research raised their target price on US Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on US Foods in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised US Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

USFD opened at $24.19 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.77 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.13. US Foods Holding Corp has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $42.43.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

