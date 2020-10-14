US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Shares Gap Down to $9.61

Shares of US Gold Corp (NASDAQ:USAU) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.61, but opened at $8.96. US Gold shares last traded at $8.96, with a volume of 300 shares.

USAU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of US Gold from $19.50 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th.

Get US Gold alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $32.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.71.

US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 11th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts predict that US Gold Corp will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU)

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration and development company in the United States. It has a portfolio of development and exploration properties. The company's properties include the Copper King project, an advanced stage gold and copper exploration and development project located in southeast Wyoming; Keystone project, an exploration property on the Cortez Trend in Nevada; and the Gold Bar North project, a gold exploration property located in Eureka County, Nevada.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for US Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.