Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,722 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Vail Resorts worth $18,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTN. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 1.8% in the third quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,430,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 6.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 35,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,506,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MTN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.11.

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $241.13 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.65. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $255.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported ($3.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.56) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $77.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.27 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.22) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John F. Sorte sold 2,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.11, for a total transaction of $625,705.73. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,888,374.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.45, for a total value of $231,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,386.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,478 shares of company stock worth $3,732,868 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

