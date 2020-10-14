Value and Income Trust (LON:VIN) Shares Gap Up to $151.75

Value and Income Trust plc (LON:VIN) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $151.75, but opened at $162.38. Value and Income Trust shares last traded at $153.31, with a volume of 10,619 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 172.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 171.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.45, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $78.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -779.66.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a GBX 2.90 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 1.66%. Value and Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7,000.00%.

In other Value and Income Trust news, insider John Kay purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 177 ($2.31) per share, for a total transaction of £70,800 ($92,500.65).

Value and Income Trust Company Profile (LON:VIN)

Value and Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Value & Income Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by OLIM Ltd. and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund also invests in convertible securities. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

