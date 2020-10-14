ValuEngine Upgrades Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) to Hold

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Acuity Brands from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Acuity Brands in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Cowen increased their price objective on Acuity Brands from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Acuity Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.30.

Shares of AYI stock opened at $96.90 on Monday. Acuity Brands has a 12 month low of $67.46 and a 12 month high of $143.55. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.42.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The electronics maker reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.32. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $891.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. Acuity Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Acuity Brands will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Acuity Brands in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Acuity Brands in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Acuity Brands in the first quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in Acuity Brands during the second quarter worth about $211,000. 93.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

