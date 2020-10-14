Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Sets New 52-Week High at $135.11

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $135.11 and last traded at $134.84, with a volume of 26424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.37.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.91.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 126,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 65.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 475,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,121,000 after purchasing an additional 187,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 29.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 50,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 11,503 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

