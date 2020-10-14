Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) Shares Acquired by Autus Asset Management LLC

Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VSGX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,376,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,622,000 after buying an additional 588,535 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 374.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 264,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,744,000 after buying an additional 209,045 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth $8,882,000. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 118.4% in the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 203,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,810,000 after buying an additional 110,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 487.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after buying an additional 107,126 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSGX opened at $53.27 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.29. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $36.01 and a 12-month high of $54.83.

