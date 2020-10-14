Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $140.10

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $140.10 and last traded at $140.10, with a volume of 105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.22.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 7,555 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,353,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 80,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,580,000 after purchasing an additional 13,822 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

