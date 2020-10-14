Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 83,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 10,590 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 20,334 shares during the period. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 325,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,633,000 after purchasing an additional 119,842 shares during the period. Parkside Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 129,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 24,720 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,530,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,381,000 after purchasing an additional 36,520 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $41.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.58. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $28.46 and a 1-year high of $44.67.

