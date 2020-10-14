Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 255,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 75.0% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,311,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,557,128,000 after purchasing an additional 16,851,993 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,365,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,085,850,000 after buying an additional 3,954,127 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 15,832,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $627,132,000 after acquiring an additional 883,940 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,692,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,137,000 after acquiring an additional 865,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $126,871,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $45.12 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $45.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.23.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

