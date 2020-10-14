Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,865 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $19,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,077,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753,534 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,127,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,496,000 after buying an additional 3,677,001 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,803,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,465,000 after buying an additional 80,983 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $194,454,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,297,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,135,000 after buying an additional 107,756 shares during the period.

VUG opened at $240.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $228.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.15. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $133.57 and a 12 month high of $246.08.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

