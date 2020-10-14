Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Purchased by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 217.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 845,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,956,000 after purchasing an additional 579,678 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,193,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,689,000 after purchasing an additional 559,278 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at $33,131,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,485,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,120,000 after purchasing an additional 256,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 70.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 568,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,452,000 after purchasing an additional 235,934 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $106.22 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $67.66 and a 12 month high of $122.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

