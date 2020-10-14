Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 35.4% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.2% in the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

VB stock opened at $165.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.96. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $95.51 and a twelve month high of $170.84.

