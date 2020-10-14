Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cabana LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 589.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $57,000.

VOO opened at $321.65 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $200.55 and a 52-week high of $329.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.74.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

