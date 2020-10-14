Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Lessened by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 670,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,111 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 24.7% of Carlson Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Carlson Capital Management owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $114,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,340,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,366,000 after acquiring an additional 12,555 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 67,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,118 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 907,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,568,000 after acquiring an additional 40,323 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,016,000 after acquiring an additional 30,606 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI opened at $179.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $172.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.81. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $181.67.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

