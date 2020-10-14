Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Decreased by Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,124 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 6.4% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $11,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 437.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Cabana LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 450.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter.

VTI stock opened at $179.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $172.34 and a 200 day moving average of $157.81. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $181.67.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

