Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $18.39

Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.39 and last traded at $18.37, with a volume of 3831 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.62.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Veoneer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Veoneer from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Veoneer from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Veoneer in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Veoneer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.17.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $184.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.55 million. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 37.71% and a negative return on equity of 29.33%. On average, analysts predict that Veoneer Inc will post -4.01 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,870,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,996,000 after buying an additional 118,708 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 776,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,301,000 after buying an additional 71,856 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 417,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after buying an additional 64,513 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 343,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 159,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 352.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 326,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 254,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

About Veoneer (NYSE:VNE)

Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronic products in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. The company provides automotive radars, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), night vision systems, brake control systems, electronic control units, active safety sensors, and controllers; mono-and stereo-vision cameras; and passive safety electronics, such as airbag control units and crash sensors.

