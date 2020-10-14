Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after ValuEngine upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The stock traded as high as $22.06 and last traded at $21.91, with a volume of 123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.82.

VCEL has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Vericel from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Vericel in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Vericel from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VCEL. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 2nd quarter worth $22,252,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,266,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,950,000 after purchasing an additional 568,911 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 1,431.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 584,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,082,000 after purchasing an additional 546,625 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 2nd quarter worth $6,528,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 1st quarter worth $3,532,000. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $947.08 million, a PE ratio of -2,093.00 and a beta of 2.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a current ratio of 6.39.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Vericel’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vericel Corp will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

