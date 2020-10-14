Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) Shares Gap Up to $10.49

Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.49, but opened at $12.00. Vericity shares last traded at $12.00, with a volume of 17 shares.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.85. The company has a market capitalization of $163.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.66 million for the quarter. Vericity had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 11.26%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vericity stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Vericity as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

About Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY)

Vericity, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance protection products for the middle American market. The company operates through Insurance and Agency segments. The Insurance segment provides term life, accidental death, and final expense products. This segment distributes its life insurance products through independent producers, including direct distributors that market to consumers through call centers and regional and national independent producer groups.

