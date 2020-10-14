Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Hits New 1-Year High at $193.79

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $193.79 and last traded at $193.56, with a volume of 13720 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $187.18.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRSK. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $156.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $191.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Verisk Analytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.15.

The company has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $183.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.04.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $678.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.84 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 24.66%.

In related news, EVP Kenneth E. Thompson sold 64,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total transaction of $12,421,726.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,855,880.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 27,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.47, for a total transaction of $5,115,431.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,583,709.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 217,787 shares of company stock worth $40,920,756 in the last three months. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,306,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,264,770,000 after buying an additional 439,227 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,572,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,624,000 after acquiring an additional 81,716 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 11.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,503,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,866,000 after purchasing an additional 158,743 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 156.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,239,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,186,000 after purchasing an additional 756,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 10.8% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,000,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,255,000 after purchasing an additional 97,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

