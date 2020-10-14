Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stake Raised by Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 778.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,344 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,635 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises about 2.3% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6,131.5% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967,354 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,783 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VZ traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.91. The stock had a trading volume of 386,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,970,498. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Argus raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.27.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

