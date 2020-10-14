Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Position Lessened by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 42.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 836,514 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 613,687 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises about 1.3% of Hexavest Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $49,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6,131.5% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967,354 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,783 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VZ traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.03. 287,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,970,498. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.12. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $246.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.18%.

VZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Argus upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.27.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

