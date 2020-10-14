Viper Energy Partners LP to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of ($0.32) Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) – Capital One Financial upped their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note issued on Thursday, October 8th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.35). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.24) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 55.71%. The company had revenue of $32.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on VNOM. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viper Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.08.

VNOM opened at $7.52 on Monday. Viper Energy Partners has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $27.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.47 and its 200-day moving average is $9.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.26.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SCP Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 11.1% in the second quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 12,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 264.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 11.1% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 29,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 4.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 149,108 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 6,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

