Virtu Financial Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 5,841 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 150% compared to the typical volume of 2,336 call options.

In related news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.45 per share, for a total transaction of $2,245,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 2.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 6.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 0.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 187,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Virtu Financial by 8.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VIRT opened at $22.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.05. Virtu Financial has a 12 month low of $14.94 and a 12 month high of $28.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of -0.39.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The company had revenue of $905.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 141.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Virtu Financial will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Loop Capital began coverage on Virtu Financial in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Virtu Financial in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.23.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.