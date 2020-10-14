Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $159.00 to $167.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Virtus Investment Partners traded as high as $157.86 and last traded at $156.48, with a volume of 1269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.61.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VRTS. ValuEngine raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.80.

In other news, EVP Francis G. Waltman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $2,861,600.00. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 55.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 553 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 385.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 393 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 142.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 686 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 18.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,907 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 8.3% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,686 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.06. The company has a quick ratio of 32.42, a current ratio of 32.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.70.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The closed-end fund reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $118.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.05 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 20.04%. Equities analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners Inc will post 15.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is currently 18.11%.

About Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

