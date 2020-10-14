Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 31.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,877 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,278,384 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $24,393,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819,598 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,881,462 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,525,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,002 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,979,235 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,052,559,000 after purchasing an additional 660,147 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,917,898 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,268,029,000 after purchasing an additional 260,069 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 5.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,193,092 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,128,020,000 after acquiring an additional 862,914 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Visa from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.72.

V opened at $204.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $204.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.05. The firm has a market cap of $396.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $217.35.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total transaction of $298,592.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,962 shares in the company, valued at $570,599.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,090 shares in the company, valued at $25,367,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,748,541. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

