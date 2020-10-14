Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Townsend & Associates Inc

Townsend & Associates Inc reduced its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,093 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of V. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,656,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Visa by 136.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,031,720 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,344,816,000 after buying an additional 4,059,677 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $536,526,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,278,384 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $24,393,195,000 after buying an additional 2,819,598 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Visa by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,034,998 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,455,717,000 after buying an additional 1,335,945 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $9,457,560.00. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,367,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,122 shares of company stock valued at $24,748,541. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on V. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.72.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $204.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $396.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $204.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $217.35.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

