Vivendi (EPA:VIV) Given a €27.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Vivendi (EPA:VIV) has been assigned a €27.00 ($31.76) target price by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on VIV. UBS Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.90 ($36.35) price objective on Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on Vivendi and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €27.50 ($32.35) price objective on Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €29.94 ($35.22).

Shares of VIV opened at €25.05 ($29.47) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €24.09 and a 200-day moving average of €22.25. Vivendi has a one year low of €16.85 ($19.82) and a one year high of €24.87 ($29.26).

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

