Vivid Financial Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,367 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,367 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 3.7% during the third quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 34.8% during the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 16,466 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Target in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Target by 58.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 764 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Target by 23.1% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Target in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Target from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Cleveland Research raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Target from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “focus list” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.52.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $1.41 on Tuesday, reaching $165.98. 77,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,183,102. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.64 and its 200-day moving average is $126.23. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.17 and a fifty-two week high of $165.49.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. The business had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. Target’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.57%.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 4,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $719,831.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 27,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total value of $4,357,140.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,789 shares of company stock worth $24,624,422 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

