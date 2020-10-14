Vivid Financial Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 25.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cabana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 589.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000.

VOO traded down $0.94 on Tuesday, reaching $322.78. The company had a trading volume of 71,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,171,992. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $200.55 and a fifty-two week high of $329.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $311.44 and its 200 day moving average is $286.24.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

