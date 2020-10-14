Vivid Financial Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,938 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises about 1.6% of Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 6.4% during the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the third quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 16,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 62.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 12,098 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.6% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 20.8% during the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Argus upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine raised Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.59.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $0.92 on Tuesday, hitting $388.00. 17,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,501,486. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $387.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $378.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $266.11 and a 12-month high of $442.53. The company has a market cap of $108.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.00 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.