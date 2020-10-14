Vivid Financial Management Inc. Sells 210 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 414.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

QQQ stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $295.29. 1,967,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,355,879. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $279.15 and its 200-day moving average is $247.10. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $164.93 and a 12 month high of $303.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.388 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.