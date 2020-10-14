Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €175.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been assigned a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on VOW3. Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Bank of America set a €174.00 ($204.71) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €163.50 ($192.35).

Volkswagen stock opened at €138.50 ($162.94) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.27, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion and a PE ratio of 13.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €140.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of €132.92. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 12 month high of €187.74 ($220.87).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

