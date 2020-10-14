Volution Group (LON:FAN) PT Raised to GBX 240 at Berenberg Bank

Volution Group (LON:FAN) had its price objective increased by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 215 ($2.81) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FAN. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Volution Group in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Volution Group in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 212.50 ($2.78).

Shares of FAN stock opened at GBX 192.98 ($2.52) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 167.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 168.50. Volution Group has a 1 year low of GBX 122.46 ($1.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 270.20 ($3.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.48, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ventilation Group and OEM (Torin-Sifan). The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

