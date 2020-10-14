VOLVO AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Hits New 52-Week High at $20.82

VOLVO AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.82 and last traded at $20.79, with a volume of 12017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.51.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VLVLY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of VOLVO AB/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded VOLVO AB/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of VOLVO AB/ADR in a report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of VOLVO AB/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of VOLVO AB/ADR in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. VOLVO AB/ADR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.39 and a 200 day moving average of $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.50.

VOLVO AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. VOLVO AB/ADR had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that VOLVO AB/ADR will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

About VOLVO AB/ADR

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis under the Volvo, Prevost, Nova Bus, and UD Bus brands.

