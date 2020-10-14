Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its position in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 406,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,372 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.32% of Voya Financial worth $19,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 64.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,831,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $225,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891,696 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,253,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $172,466,000 after buying an additional 1,938,598 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 12.2% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,680,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $125,035,000 after acquiring an additional 291,748 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Voya Financial by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,583,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,143,000 after acquiring an additional 38,575 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Voya Financial by 50.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 890,580 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,546,000 after acquiring an additional 297,814 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:VOYA opened at $48.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Voya Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $63.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.21 and a 200-day moving average of $46.69.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $93.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.50 million. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Voya Financial Inc will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.22%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VOYA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Voya Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Voya Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.64.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

