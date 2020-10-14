Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) Shares Sold by Autus Asset Management LLC

Autus Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,615 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Voya Prime Rate Trust were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust during the first quarter valued at $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 178.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,225 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 30.6% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 18,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust during the second quarter valued at $75,000.

Voya Prime Rate Trust stock opened at $4.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.18. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $5.19.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%.

Voya Prime Rate Trust Profile

Voya Prime Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

