Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. is a gene therapy company. It focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. Its pipeline includes VY-AADC01, which is in Phase 1b clinical trials for treatment of Parkinson’s disease and preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, VY-FXN01 for Friedreich ataxia and VY-HTT01 for Huntington’s disease as well as VY-SMN101 for neuromuscular disease. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a hold rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.80.

Shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock opened at $12.09 on Friday. Voyager Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $16.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.55. The firm has a market cap of $452.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.79.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.52. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 60.61% and a negative return on equity of 66.46%. The business had revenue of $28.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 million. Equities analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,369,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,532,000 after buying an additional 44,002 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 27.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 291,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 62,349 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 48.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 10,259 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 454.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 12,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 11.1% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.