Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Holdings Raised by Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV grew its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,485 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 2.5% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $417,050,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $66,166,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 2,168.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 919,283 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $110,112,000 after buying an additional 878,759 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Walmart by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,902,390 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,094,312,000 after buying an additional 835,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $99,751,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $146.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $414.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $151.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.61.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $103,186,062.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,323,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,595,176. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total value of $10,983,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,858,073 shares in the company, valued at $240,100,193.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 926,690 shares of company stock worth $126,563,837 over the last three months. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WMT. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.75.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

