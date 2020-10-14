Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,012 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 640.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atlantic Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total value of $10,983,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,858,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,100,193.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 926,690 shares of company stock valued at $126,563,837. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $145.21. The stock had a trading volume of 230,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,703,271. The firm has a market cap of $408.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $151.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.85 and a 200-day moving average of $128.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.75.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

