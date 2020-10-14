Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) Stake Lifted by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 0.7% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 20,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Waste Connections by 11.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,349,000 after buying an additional 7,253 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Waste Connections by 1.1% during the third quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,770,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 219.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 223,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,213,000 after purchasing an additional 153,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 21.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 41,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WCN shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Waste Connections from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.93.

Shares of WCN opened at $104.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.51, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Waste Connections Inc has a 12 month low of $70.87 and a 12 month high of $106.09.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Ronald J. Mittelstaedt sold 48,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total value of $4,890,674.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 142,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,308,234.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James Little sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.95, for a total value of $509,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,327.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

