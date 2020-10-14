Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) Hits New 12-Month High at $32.78

Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ:WTRE) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.78 and last traded at $32.78, with a volume of 13515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Watford from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Watford from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Watford from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Watford from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Watford from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Get Watford alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.15. The firm has a market cap of $638.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 0.56.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $9.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.39 by $5.12. Watford had a negative return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $331.89 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Watford Hldg Ltd will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Davis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Watford by 25.5% in the second quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 440,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,345,000 after purchasing an additional 89,460 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Watford by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 364,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watford in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,440,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Watford by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 17,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Watford during the second quarter worth about $2,208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

About Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE)

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Watford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.