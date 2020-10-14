Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $109.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Watts Water is focused on accelerating organic growth, driving margin expansion and reinvesting in productivity initiatives. The company aims to launch smart and connected products, which are likely to give it further edge in the marketplace. It is committed to enhancing shareholder value and executing a balanced cash allocation plan while following a long-term strategy of growing the business organically and through acquisitions. It focuses on new product development, geographic expansion and key account management. However, the company’s Europe segment is exposed to volatility in organic sales due to softness in the fluid solutions platform. Soft economic growth in the Asian markets is likely to put pressure on profitability. The company withdrew its 2020 guidance due to uncertainties stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $108.33.

Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $109.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.06. Watts Water Technologies has a 12-month low of $69.02 and a 12-month high of $114.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $338.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.64 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.60%.

In other news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $1,929,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTS. BEAM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 425.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 34,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 28,308 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 27,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $684,000. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

