WAX (WAXP) Trading Up 2.8% This Week

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. One WAX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000350 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, HitBTC, Kyber Network and IDEX. WAX has a market cap of $54.60 million and approximately $826,886.00 worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WAX has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WAX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008779 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00269618 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00095583 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00037543 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $169.23 or 0.01484083 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000235 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00152697 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX launched on October 5th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,710,832,312 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,366,028,208 tokens. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WAX is wax.io . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . WAX’s official message board is medium.com/wax-io

WAX Token Trading

WAX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, IDEX, Upbit, Huobi, HitBTC, Bittrex, Kucoin, Radar Relay, Tidex, Bibox, C2CX, Kyber Network, Bancor Network, Ethfinex and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.