Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Boosts Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC boosted its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 33.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,512 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 0.9% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 640.6% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Atlantic Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.18. The stock had a trading volume of 252,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,703,271. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $151.33. The company has a market cap of $408.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total transaction of $11,775,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,776,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,117,002.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $103,186,062.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,323,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,595,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 926,690 shares of company stock worth $126,563,837. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.75.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.