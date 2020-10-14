Wedbush Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) – Research analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Domino’s Pizza in a report released on Friday, October 9th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $12.21 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $12.51. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.67 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.57 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.77 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $16.63 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DPZ. Cowen raised Domino’s Pizza from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $445.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Longbow Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $441.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Domino’s Pizza from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $403.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $345.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.27.

Shares of DPZ opened at $407.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.33. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $251.16 and a 12-month high of $435.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $406.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $383.00.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.30). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $967.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.65, for a total value of $470,981.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,263 shares in the company, valued at $5,133,904.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Kevin Vasconi sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.80, for a total value of $467,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,471.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,625 shares of company stock worth $5,251,177 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,191 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,736,000 after purchasing an additional 30,622 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 803 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

