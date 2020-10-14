Wedbush Reiterates Outperform Rating for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Monday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Apple’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.33 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Apple to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Argus raised shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $112.50 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $66.60 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.25.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $121.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.66. The company has a market cap of $2,099.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.31. Apple has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $137.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $59.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 70.66%. Analysts predict that Apple will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $28,454,649.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,889,694.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total transaction of $131,760,655.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 765,934 shares of company stock worth $189,446,897 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Heard Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 237.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 696 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 113,515.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,356,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 40,320,552 shares in the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

