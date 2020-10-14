Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Gerdau (GGB)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Gerdau (NYSE: GGB):

10/14/2020 – Gerdau was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “GERDAU S.A. throughout its 101 years of activities, they are largest long steel producer in Latin America, and have made an important contribution in building the history of the Brazilian industry. Gerdau Group dedicates itself to meeting the growing demands of several dynamic industries involved in the production of goods and in the development of the economy. Gerdau steel is used in construction and industry as well as in the automotive and agricultural sectors. “

10/12/2020 – Gerdau was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock.

10/7/2020 – Gerdau was upgraded by analysts at Bradesco Corretora from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

10/6/2020 – Gerdau was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/3/2020 – Gerdau was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

9/8/2020 – Gerdau was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/2/2020 – Gerdau was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/1/2020 – Gerdau was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

8/27/2020 – Gerdau was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/25/2020 – Gerdau was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

8/19/2020 – Gerdau was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating.

GGB opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.94. Gerdau S.A. has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $5.34.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Gerdau had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 3.10%. Research analysts forecast that Gerdau S.A. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GGB. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gerdau by 224.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gerdau in the second quarter valued at $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 98.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,542 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gerdau in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 41.9% in the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 25,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 7,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

