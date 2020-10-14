Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of WFC opened at $24.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.06. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $54.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 125.04 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.21.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

