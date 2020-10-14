West Branch Capital LLC Acquires 176 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,865 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 4.4% of West Branch Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atlantic Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 94 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 256.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $55,000. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $569.93 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $180.68 and a twelve month high of $589.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $518.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $396.95.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Stephen C. Neal bought 435 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $498.23 per share, for a total transaction of $216,730.05. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,485.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 12,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.60, for a total value of $5,147,875.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,983 shares in the company, valued at $25,140,304.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,320 shares of company stock worth $87,129,970 over the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on NVIDIA from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $390.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $541.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $521.49.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

